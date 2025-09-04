'Harry Potter': Hogwarts Express BTS photos to be auctioned Entertainment Sep 04, 2025

On September 17, 2025, more than 140 never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos from five Harry Potter films will be auctioned in Derbyshire.

These rare shots were taken by Graham Wood, a retired railway worker who volunteered as a boilerman on the Hogwarts Express during filming.

The collection could sell for £2,000-£3,000 at Hansons Auctioneers.