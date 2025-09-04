'Harry Potter': Hogwarts Express BTS photos to be auctioned
On September 17, 2025, more than 140 never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos from five Harry Potter films will be auctioned in Derbyshire.
These rare shots were taken by Graham Wood, a retired railway worker who volunteered as a boilerman on the Hogwarts Express during filming.
The collection could sell for £2,000-£3,000 at Hansons Auctioneers.
Other items included in the collection
Alongside the photos, you'll find two call sheets (one signed by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson), a burgundy cap worn by the Hogwarts Express driver Frank Santrian, and even a Hogwarts Railway insignia found inside a carriage.
Fun fact: the famous GWR 5972 Olton Hall locomotive, later used as the Hogwarts Express, was saved from scrap by a heritage rail operator.
The insider's look at life aboard the train
Wood managed to snap these candid moments when set rules eased up—giving us an insider's look at life aboard the real Hogwarts Express.
He chatted with cast members like Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), who also loved steam trains.
For fans and collectors alike, it's a rare peek behind the magic curtain.