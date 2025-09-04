Next Article
Rajinikanth's 'Coolie' heads to OTT within a month of release
Rajinikanth's latest hit "Coolie" is heading to Amazon Prime Video after a massive theatrical run since August 14. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, pulled in over ₹500 crore worldwide and will be available to stream from September 11 in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Telugu.
Fans were caught off guard by how quickly it's coming to OTT.
Why 'Coolie' is coming to streaming so quickly
Even though "Coolie" kicked off strong with ₹65 crore on day one, its box office numbers slowed down by the third week.
The move to streaming now gives everyone who missed it in theaters a chance to catch all the action and drama at home—no FOMO required.