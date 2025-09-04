Manoj Bajpayee's 'Inspector Zende' arrives on Netflix tomorrow Entertainment Sep 04, 2025

Get ready—Netflix is dropping Inspector Zende on September 5, 2025.

Manoj Bajpayee stars as Mumbai cop Madhukar Zende, with Jim Sarbh playing Carl Bhojraj, a character inspired by real-life serial killer Charles Sobhraj.

The film dives into Zende's intense hunt for one of Interpol's most wanted criminals.