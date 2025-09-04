Next Article
Manoj Bajpayee's 'Inspector Zende' arrives on Netflix tomorrow
Get ready—Netflix is dropping Inspector Zende on September 5, 2025.
Manoj Bajpayee stars as Mumbai cop Madhukar Zende, with Jim Sarbh playing Carl Bhojraj, a character inspired by real-life serial killer Charles Sobhraj.
The film dives into Zende's intense hunt for one of Interpol's most wanted criminals.
Cast and crew of 'Inspector Zende'
Inspector Zende streams exclusively on Netflix. The trailer gives fans a first look at this gripping crime drama.
Alongside Bajpayee and Sarbh, you'll spot Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, and Bhalchandra Kadam rounding out the cast.
What to expect from 'Inspector Zende'
Inspector Zende promises a blend of real-life suspense and drama—shining a spotlight on an iconic police officer's legacy.