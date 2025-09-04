'BB 19': Pranit out of captaincy race after Zeishan dig

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 was a night filled with entertainment, featuring dance, comedy, romance, and plenty of roasting. The BB Show saw contestants taking jibes at each other under the pretense of showcasing their talents. However, this fun-filled night also witnessed some drama as certain acts irked housemates, leading to fallouts and consequences. Here's a recap of the episode's highlights.

Show highlights The diverse talent acts in the 'BB Show' Zeishan Quadri took on the role of host for The BB Show, introducing each contestant in an entertaining manner. The opening act featured a vibrant Bhojpuri dance by Neelam Giri, later joined on stage by male contestants such as Baseer Ali, Amaal Mallik, and Abhishek Bajaj. This was followed by stand-up comedy from Pranit More and a skit from Mridul Tiwari and Kunickaa Sadanand.

Captaincy controversy More accuses Quadri of instigating fights During his stand-up act, More joked that Quadri instigates fights in the house. This led to Bigg Boss stating that Quadri would lose captaincy eligibility if most housemates sided with More's accusation, and the reverse would apply as well. Most housemates sided with Quadri, resulting in More losing his chance to compete for captaincy.