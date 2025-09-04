Dulquer to play younger version of Mammootty in 'Kalamkaval' Entertainment Sep 04, 2025

Big news for Malayalam cinema fans: Dulquer Salmaan is reportedly set to play a younger version of his father, Mammootty, in the upcoming thriller Kalamkaval.

Mammootty returns to the screen as Cynaide Mohan (aka Mohankumar) after a break for health reasons.

Meanwhile, Dulquer is also promoting Lokah: Chapter 1-Chandra, where he makes a cameo.

The film is anticipated to feature a significant role for Mammootty's character in possible sequels.