Dulquer to play younger version of Mammootty in 'Kalamkaval'
Big news for Malayalam cinema fans: Dulquer Salmaan is reportedly set to play a younger version of his father, Mammootty, in the upcoming thriller Kalamkaval.
Mammootty returns to the screen as Cynaide Mohan (aka Mohankumar) after a break for health reasons.
Meanwhile, Dulquer is also promoting Lokah: Chapter 1-Chandra, where he makes a cameo.
The film is anticipated to feature a significant role for Mammootty's character in possible sequels.
Film set to release in early October
Kalamkaval features a stacked cast with Meera Jasmine, Gibin Gopinath, Gayathri Arun, Rajisha Vijayan, and RJ Sooraj.
Directed by Jithin K Jose, the teaser—dropped alongside Lokah—gives us glimpses of Vinayakan's police investigation and Mammootty's intense performance.
The film is expected to hit theaters in early October, though the exact date isn't out yet.