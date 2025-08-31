Misconduct controversy: Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh apologizes to co-actor Anjali

Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh has apologized to his colleague and actor Anjali Raghav after she accused him of touching her waist without consent at a recent event. The incident, which took place during the promotion of their new song Saiya Seva Kare in Lucknow , left Raghav visibly uncomfortable. On Saturday, she announced her decision to quit the Bhojpuri film industry over this incident.

Twitter Post The incident that sparked controversy इस व्यक्ति का नाम पवन सिंह है जिसको देश के लोकतंत्र के मंदिर संसद में जाना है।लेकिन इस कृत्य से???



ये लड़की कितनी असहज महसूस कर रही है फिर भी मंच पर एक झापड़ नहीं मार रही पता है क्यों??क्योंकि काम नहीं मिलेगा और वहीं से ऐसे समाज के बलात्कारियों का मन बढ़ता है।भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री… pic.twitter.com/TfoYoJwJDR — Shivam Pandey 🇮🇳❤️ (@ShivamPandey__7) August 28, 2025

Apology details 'I had no wrong intention,' Singh said Singh took to Instagram Stories to express his regret. He wrote, "Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga (Anjali, due to my busy schedule I couldn't watch your live. When I came to know about the matter I felt bad)." "Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai (I had no wrong intention toward you as we are artists)."

Reaction Raghav has accepted Singh's apology Raghav promptly took to her Instagram Story and accepted Singh's apology. She wrote, "Pawan Singh ji has apologized for his mistake. He is older than me and a senior artist. I have forgiven him. I do not want to take this matter further. Jai Shri Ram." This comes after she posted a series of videos on Saturday and said, "I absolutely do not support touching any girl without her permission. To begin with, it is very wrong."

Domestic turmoil Singh's wife threatens self-immolation Amid the controversy, Singh's second wife, Jyoti Singh, has accused him of neglecting her for months. In an Instagram post, she threatened self-immolation. She wrote, "What grave offense have I committed that I am being punished like this? Today my parents' names have been disrespected." "If I am not deserving of you, then you could have just left me. There was no need to give me false hope during the Lok Sabha elections."