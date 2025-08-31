Misconduct controversy: Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh apologizes to co-actor Anjali
Bhojpuri actor-singer Pawan Singh has apologized to his colleague and actor Anjali Raghav after she accused him of touching her waist without consent at a recent event. The incident, which took place during the promotion of their new song Saiya Seva Kare in Lucknow, left Raghav visibly uncomfortable. On Saturday, she announced her decision to quit the Bhojpuri film industry over this incident.
The incident that sparked controversy
'I had no wrong intention,' Singh said
Singh took to Instagram Stories to express his regret. He wrote, "Anjali ji, vyasth schedule ke kaaran main aapka live dekh nahi paaya. Mujhe jab iss baat ki jaankari huyi, toh mujhe bura laga (Anjali, due to my busy schedule I couldn't watch your live. When I came to know about the matter I felt bad)." "Mera aapke prati koi bhi ghalat intention nahi tha kyuki humlog kalakaar hai (I had no wrong intention toward you as we are artists)."
Raghav has accepted Singh's apology
Raghav promptly took to her Instagram Story and accepted Singh's apology. She wrote, "Pawan Singh ji has apologized for his mistake. He is older than me and a senior artist. I have forgiven him. I do not want to take this matter further. Jai Shri Ram." This comes after she posted a series of videos on Saturday and said, "I absolutely do not support touching any girl without her permission. To begin with, it is very wrong."
Singh's wife threatens self-immolation
Amid the controversy, Singh's second wife, Jyoti Singh, has accused him of neglecting her for months. In an Instagram post, she threatened self-immolation. She wrote, "What grave offense have I committed that I am being punished like this? Today my parents' names have been disrespected." "If I am not deserving of you, then you could have just left me. There was no need to give me false hope during the Lok Sabha elections."
Looking at Singh's career in Bhojpuri cinema
Singh is a well-known name in the Bhojpuri film industry. He has acted in films like Pratigya (2008), Satya (2017), Crack Fighter (2019), Raja (2019), Sher Singh (2019), Mera Bharat Mahaan (2022) and Har Har Gange (2023). He also sang the Stree 2 song Aayi Nai as well as the viral track Lagavelu Lipstick.