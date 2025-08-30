Anjali Raghav quits Bhojpuri industry after Pawan Singh's inappropriate touch

Haryanvi singer-actor Anjali Raghav has declared her decision to leave the Bhojpuri film industry after being touched inappropriately by Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh. The incident occurred during a public event in Lucknow while the duo was promoting their new song Saiya Seva Kare. In a series of videos posted on Saturday, Raghav spoke about her distress over the incident and the subsequent backlash she has faced.

Twitter Post Take a look at the incident here इस व्यक्ति का नाम पवन सिंह है जिसको देश के लोकतंत्र के मंदिर संसद में जाना है।लेकिन इस कृत्य से???



ये लड़की कितनी असहज महसूस कर रही है फिर भी मंच पर एक झापड़ नहीं मार रही पता है क्यों??क्योंकि काम नहीं मिलेगा और वहीं से ऐसे समाज के बलात्कारियों का मन बढ़ता है।भोजपुरी इंडस्ट्री… pic.twitter.com/TfoYoJwJDR — Shivam Pandey 🇮🇳❤️ (@ShivamPandey__7) August 28, 2025

Backlash 'Some people are even blaming me...' The viral video shows Raghav, wearing a golden saree, appearing uncomfortable as Singh touches her, claiming he was trying to remove something stuck to her waist. She revealed, "I keep receiving DMs asking why I didn't say anything, why I didn't take action, why I didn't slap him." "Some people are even blaming me, writing in memes, 'She was smiling, enjoying it.'" "Would I feel happy or enjoy it if someone touched me in public without my consent?"

Explanation Why she smiled during the incident Raghav explained why she smiled during the incident. "While addressing the audience on stage, Pawan pointed at my waist and remarked that something was stuck there." "I realized my saree was new and maybe the tag at the bottom was showing." "I laughed it off, thinking it could be adjusted later. That's why I smiled and continued speaking to the audience." Later, when she asked a team member if anything was stuck, they said nothing was.

Statement 'I absolutely do not support touching any girl...' Raghav mentioned that she was advised not to post anything, as Singh's PR team is "very powerful" and might manipulate the situation against her. "I absolutely do not support touching any girl without her permission. It is wrong in the first place." "And to touch someone in this way is beyond wrong." "If the same thing had happened in Haryana, I wouldn't even have had to respond. The public there would have responded themselves."