Karnataka HC issues notice to Centre over online gaming ban
The Karnataka High Court has issued notice to the Centre over the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which bans real-money online games—even popular skill-based ones like poker and rummy.
A23's parent company, Head Digital Works, says the law's title is misleading since it promises regulation but actually enforces a blanket ban.
Justice B M Shyam Prasad is hearing the case.
Petitioners argue this ban could put jobs, businesses at risk
Petitioners argue this ban could put jobs, businesses, and investments in jeopardy. They've asked for a pause on the law so they can challenge it properly.
The government's side says there's a set constitutional process after presidential approval and promised to seek instructions from the government.
The next court hearing is set for September 8, 2025—so stay tuned, because what happens here could shape how online gaming works across India.