Karnataka HC issues notice to Centre over online gaming ban

Petitioners argue this ban could put jobs, businesses, and investments in jeopardy. They've asked for a pause on the law so they can challenge it properly.

The government's side says there's a set constitutional process after presidential approval and promised to seek instructions from the government.

The next court hearing is set for September 8, 2025—so stay tuned, because what happens here could shape how online gaming works across India.