'Bigg Boss 19': Tanya Mittal brings silver cutlery, 800 sarees

By Apoorva Rastogi 03:47 pm Aug 30, 202503:47 pm

What's the story

Bigg Boss 19 has kicked off with much fanfare and controversy. One of the most discussed contestants is influencer Tanya Mittal, who brought her own silver cutlery, 50 kg of jewelry, and nearly 800 sarees into the house, per Pinkvilla. Per reports, she is the only contestant allowed to use her own cutlery. Known as India's "saree crush," Mittal had said in an interview that a saree is not just an outfit but also a cultural identity.