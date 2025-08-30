'Bigg Boss 19': Tanya Mittal brings silver cutlery, 800 sarees
Bigg Boss 19 has kicked off with much fanfare and controversy. One of the most discussed contestants is influencer Tanya Mittal, who brought her own silver cutlery, 50 kg of jewelry, and nearly 800 sarees into the house, per Pinkvilla. Per reports, she is the only contestant allowed to use her own cutlery. Known as India's "saree crush," Mittal had said in an interview that a saree is not just an outfit but also a cultural identity.
Background
From overcoming challenges to becoming a business tycoon
Born in Gwalior in 2000, Mittal reportedly faced physical challenges early on, including surgeries and a cleft lip. However, she didn't let these obstacles deter her. At only 19, she started Handmade With Love by Tanya with just ₹500. In no time, it grew into a multimillion-rupee business selling handcrafted handbags, accessories, and sarees.
Accomplishments
Other achievements and interests of Mittal
Mittal represented India at Miss Asia Tourism Universe 2018 in Lebanon. In addition to managing her own brand, she hosts a podcast covering lifestyle, spirituality, and motivational topics. She boasts an impressive 2.7 million followers on Instagram! Moreover, Mittal has adopted a village near Gwalior to support girls' education and advance menstrual hygiene initiatives. Interestingly, her father, Amit Mittal, ranks among India's 100 richest business tycoons. Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is now available on JioHotstar and Colors TV.