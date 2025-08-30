Box office collection: 'Lokah' brings Mollywood its 1st female superhero

Despite launching with strong buzz, Lokah pulled in ₹2.7 crore on day one. Day two saw a big jump—up 40% to ₹3.75 crore—bringing India's net total to ₹6.45 crore. Lokah outpaced other regional releases like Hridayapoorvam, Coolie, and War 2.

Why you should watch the film

If you're into superhero stories with local flavor or want to see something new in Indian cinema, Lokah is worth checking out.

Audiences are loving its stylish production and how it weaves together action with mythology.

Plus, seeing Kalyani Priyadarshan break ground as Mollywood's first female superhero makes this one feel extra special this year!