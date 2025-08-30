'Peacemaker' S02E05: Leota Adebayo's Gotham mention sparks Batman tie-up buzz Entertainment Aug 30, 2025

Season 2 of "Peacemaker" just dropped a fun hint for DC fans: Leota Adebayo, one of the main characters, has a personal tie to Gotham City.

In a recent episode, we learn her breakup with ex-partner Keeya happened because Keeya wanted to move back to Gotham—Adebayo chose to stay in Evergreen.

This small detail could be setting up a connection between Adebayo and Batman that fans have been hoping for.