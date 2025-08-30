'Peacemaker' S02E05: Leota Adebayo's Gotham mention sparks Batman tie-up buzz
Season 2 of "Peacemaker" just dropped a fun hint for DC fans: Leota Adebayo, one of the main characters, has a personal tie to Gotham City.
In a recent episode, we learn her breakup with ex-partner Keeya happened because Keeya wanted to move back to Gotham—Adebayo chose to stay in Evergreen.
This small detail could be setting up a connection between Adebayo and Batman that fans have been hoping for.
Adebayo's Gotham connection could lead to a Batman crossover
Adebayo isn't just anyone—she's Amanda Waller's daughter, and Waller has crossed paths with Batman before.
With these family ties and the fresh Gotham mention, Adebayo might become the bridge bringing Peacemaker's world closer to Batman and other iconic Gotham characters.
This opens up cool possibilities for future crossovers and storylines across the DC Universe.