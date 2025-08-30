'Pushpa' makers to release Anushka's 'Ghaati' in Telugu states: Report

'Ghaati' will be released on September 5

By Isha Sharma 03:14 pm Aug 30, 202503:14 pm

What's the story

Mythri Movie Makers (Pushpa franchise) is likely to release Anushka Shetty's upcoming film Ghaati in the Telugu states, reported Deccan Chronicle. The production house has been diversifying into distribution with films like Salaar and is now eyeing this project. A source said, "Mythri Movie Makers, in all probability, would be handling the release since they understand the film's potential and also command a strong network of theaters."