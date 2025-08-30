'Pushpa' makers to release Anushka's 'Ghaati' in Telugu states: Report
Mythri Movie Makers (Pushpa franchise) is likely to release Anushka Shetty's upcoming film Ghaati in the Telugu states, reported Deccan Chronicle. The production house has been diversifying into distribution with films like Salaar and is now eyeing this project. A source said, "Mythri Movie Makers, in all probability, would be handling the release since they understand the film's potential and also command a strong network of theaters."
'Ghaati' biggest budgeted film of Shetty's career
Ghaati is reportedly one of the most expensive female-centric films in Tollywood. The source added, "It is the biggest budgeted film in Anushka's career. The producers had to invest heavily in action sequences, challenging location shoots, extensive CG work, and a notable ensemble cast." Despite her last film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty performing moderately at the box office, Shetty received praise for her bold choice of role.
Film to mark Shetty's major comeback
In Ghaati, Shetty will be seen in a dark, action-packed, and emotionally intense role. The source said, "Her new look has already sparked strong buzz, raising expectations." The film is expected to mark a major comeback for the actor and will be released on September 5.