Netflix to launch theme parks in Philadelphia, Dallas, Las Vegas

Netflix has revealed plans to open three theme parks, called Netflix House, in Philadelphia, Dallas, and Las Vegas, per Tudum. The parks will offer free admission to visitors with additional paid immersive experiences. Each park will span over 100,000 square feet and feature attractions based on popular Netflix series such as Stranger Things , Squid Game, Bridgerton, and One Piece.

Attractions Parks will offer immersive experiences and dining options Inside the Netflix House, visitors can participate in a variety of activities. They can engage in a game of Red Light, Green Light from Squid Game or rescue friends from a Demogorgon in Hawkins from Stranger Things. The parks will feature screenings of popular films like KPop Demon Hunters and include dining experiences at the full-service restaurant, Netflix Bites. Visitors can also take pictures with their favorite characters from popular Netflix shows.

Venue details First park to open in Philadelphia this November The first Netflix House will open in Philadelphia on November 12. Inside, visitors will find a Wednesday-themed carnival called "Wednesday: Eve of the Outcasts," a One Piece-themed room featuring a pirate ship and treasure chamber, and even a mini-golf course. The Dallas venue will feature immersive experiences like "Stranger Things: Escape the Dark" and "Squid Game: Survive the Trials." The Las Vegas location is expected to open in 2027 at BLVD Las Vegas on the Strip.