'Glass Uchhi Rakhey': 'Jolly LLB 3' song is pure party
"Glass Uchhi Rakhey," the latest song from the much-awaited "Jolly LLB 3," is here—and it's pure party vibes.
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi return as rival lawyers, with Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Saurabh Shukla joining the cast.
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film lands in theaters September 19.
Track sung by Meggha Bali, others
Sung by Meggha Bali, Channa Ghuman, Karan Kapadia, and Vikram Montrose (who also composed it), this energetic Punjabi track adds extra hype for fans.
With earlier teasers and tracks already building buzz, "Jolly LLB 3" promises a fun mix of humor, drama, and courtroom chaos—making it one of the most anticipated releases.