'Glass Uchhi Rakhey': 'Jolly LLB 3' song is pure party

Track sung by Meggha Bali, others

Sung by Meggha Bali, Channa Ghuman, Karan Kapadia, and Vikram Montrose (who also composed it), this energetic Punjabi track adds extra hype for fans.

With earlier teasers and tracks already building buzz, "Jolly LLB 3" promises a fun mix of humor, drama, and courtroom chaos—making it one of the most anticipated releases.