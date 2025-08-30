Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with eco-friendly idol
Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, welcomed Ganesh Chaturthi this year by sharing photos of their handmade eco-friendly idol on Instagram.
Khurrana wrote, "Jai Ganesh," along with a red heart emoji, as they prayed together at home.
Both dressed in festive Indian outfits—Khurrana in royal blue and Kashyap in gold—the couple's celebration focused on a clay idol crafted by Tahira and their daughter Varushka.
This choice reflects growing awareness about the environmental impact of traditional plaster idols.
Tahira is currently recovering from a breast cancer relapse she shared with fans earlier this year.
She learned to make the idol through online tutorials, blending creativity, personal devotion, and sustainability—even while facing health challenges.