Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with eco-friendly idol
Aug 30, 2025

Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife, Tahira Kashyap, welcomed Ganesh Chaturthi this year by sharing photos of their handmade eco-friendly idol on Instagram.

Khurrana wrote, "Jai Ganesh," along with a red heart emoji, as they prayed together at home.