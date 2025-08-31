'Baaghi 4': Where to watch Tiger's bloody romance-drama on OTT

The much-awaited trailer for Baaghi 4, the latest installment in the popular action franchise, was released on Saturday, building anticipation for the film. Starring Tiger Shroff as Ronnie and Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, the film promises to deliver an adrenaline-pumping experience with its high-octane, brutal action sequences. After its theatrical run, it is expected to arrive on Amazon Prime Video in the first week of November, per OTTPlay.

Trailer highlights Trailer promises an action-packed ride On Saturday, the Baaghi 4 trailer gave a sneak peek into the storyline and its over-the-top action, violence, and gore. It shows Shroff as an unhinged lover on a rampage against villains, holding just an ax. Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa also play important roles in the upcoming actioner. Directed by A Harsha and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, it will hit theaters on September 5, 2025.

Film details 'Baaghi 4' gets CBFC's adult certification Baaghi 4 marks a bold new chapter for the franchise, earning an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film's screenplay and story are penned by Nadiadwala. The music is already setting the mood with chart-topping tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila resonating with audiences nationwide.