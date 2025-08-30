'Baaghi 4' trailer out: Tiger Shroff promises bloodbath, beheadings

The much-anticipated trailer for Tiger Shroff 's action thriller Baaghi 4 was released on Saturday morning. As anticipated, it delivers a potent blend of intense action, violence, and gore. The video begins with Shroff's character wreaking havoc on unsuspecting villains with an axe. Sanjay Dutt , as the antagonist, is introduced in a bloodied avatar inside a church. Meanwhile, Harnaaz Sandhu stars as Alisha in the film.

Character arc Ronnie believes Alisha is dead in 'Baaghi 4' Shroff's character, Ronnie, is introduced as a naval officer who is believed to be mentally unstable. He thinks Alisha is dead, while others claim she never existed and is merely a figment of his imagination. The trailer also features a romantic montage between Ronnie and Alisha before Dutt's character holds her captive. The movie promises brutal takedowns, beheadings, impalements, and more action-packed sequences. Sonam Bajwa is also part of the ensemble.

Twitter Post 'The bloodiest love story...' The bloodiest love story of the year starts here.

Yaha, Har Aashiq Ek Villain Hai... ❤️‍🔥#Baaghi4Trailer Out Now 🔥 https://t.co/s4Bx1cx89L#SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4

Directed by @NimmaAHarsha



Releasing in cinemas on 5th Sept 2025 @rajatsaroraa#SwamyGowda@DiptiJindal… — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) August 30, 2025

Fan reactions Fans react to trailer The film's trailer garnered mixed responses from fans. One fan wrote, "This is the comeback of legendary fight and dancer," while another predicted "blockbuster loading...." Some praised Shroff's action skills, while others felt a little let down. One netizen said, "Bro played the same role in different movies." Another said, "It's the same old dialogue, with Animal, Ek Villain." Several others commented that the film will seemingly prioritize gore over a decent storyline.