Where to watch Janki Bodiwala's 'Vash 2' on OTT
What's the story
The Gujarati-language supernatural psychological horror film Vash Level 2, which was recently released, is garnering significant attention and positive reviews. The sequel to the 2023 film Vash stars Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar in lead roles. The movie was remade in Hindi as Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn. Here's where you can catch Vash Level 2 on OTT after its theatrical run.
Digital rights
ShemarooMe will likely stream the movie
According to a Filmibeat report, the digital rights of Vash Level 2 have not been sold to any streaming platform yet. However, the makers are in talks with major OTT platforms to sell the exclusive online rights for both Hindi and Gujarati versions of the film. The sequel will likely premiere on ShemarooMe, as was the case with its predecessor, Vash.
Release timeline
OTT release expected in October end
Typically, films that are released in theaters make their way to OTT platforms around eight weeks after their theatrical release. If Vash Level 2 follows this pattern, it can be expected to arrive on OTT in the second half of October 2025. However, an official confirmation is awaited.
Film synopsis
Meanwhile, here's everything to know about 'Vash Level 2'
Vash Level 2 continues the story of Atharva as he battles an even bigger threat of black magic. The film's plot revolves around a fight to break the spell and free schoolchildren from a violent 'uncle,' who is reminiscent of the black magician Pratap from the first film. Bodiwala reprises her role as Arya, while Kumar plays a terrifying sociopathic villain.