Where to watch Janki Bodiwala's 'Vash 2' on OTT

The Gujarati-language supernatural psychological horror film Vash Level 2, which was recently released, is garnering significant attention and positive reviews. The sequel to the 2023 film Vash stars Janki Bodiwala, Hitu Kanodia, Monal Gajjar, and Hiten Kumar in lead roles. The movie was remade in Hindi as Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn . Here's where you can catch Vash Level 2 on OTT after its theatrical run.

Digital rights ShemarooMe will likely stream the movie According to a Filmibeat report, the digital rights of Vash Level 2 have not been sold to any streaming platform yet. However, the makers are in talks with major OTT platforms to sell the exclusive online rights for both Hindi and Gujarati versions of the film. The sequel will likely premiere on ShemarooMe, as was the case with its predecessor, Vash.

Release timeline OTT release expected in October end Typically, films that are released in theaters make their way to OTT platforms around eight weeks after their theatrical release. If Vash Level 2 follows this pattern, it can be expected to arrive on OTT in the second half of October 2025. However, an official confirmation is awaited.