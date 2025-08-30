'I felt wronged by people': Ahaan Panday on delayed debut

Ahaan Panday, the 27-year-old actor who recently made his Bollywood debut with Mohit Suri 's Saiyaara, has spoken about the challenges he faced on his journey to stardom. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, he revealed that he felt "wronged by people" but never harbored any bitterness. Despite facing several setbacks and delays in his career, Panday remained optimistic and continued pursuing acting.

Panday admits 'delusion' Panday recalls his 'blind optimism' Panday said, "Yes, I have [been wronged by people]." "It wouldn't be right for me to get personal about that, though, but as an actor, that's where you take [inspiration] from." "I would take a small moment and enlarge that for the character. I just kept putting myself into different things." "There was that blind optimism the first four-five years where I was entirely delusional, and I think people around me could sense it."

Career path Initial setback for Panday Panday was initially supposed to make his debut in a different film after working with Yash Raj Films for seven years. However, the project was shelved due to industry changes caused by the pandemic. This left him heartbroken as he had been vocal about his launch by YRF. Despite this setback, Aditya Chopra assured him that he still believed in his talent and offered him a chance to explore opportunities outside YRF if he wished.

Resilience Personal struggles and professional focus Panday said, "Eventually, I got this opportunity. I would always remind myself: to assist on a set is a dream for millions." He added that he was grateful for the chance to work on a film set and learn from other actors. Panday also opened up about his personal struggles, including the death of his grandmother, whom he described as "his backbone." Despite these challenges, he remained focused on his career.