Alia, Sharvari wrap up shoot for YRF's 'Alpha'
What's the story
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have wrapped up their shoot for Yash Raj Films's upcoming movie Alpha, reported Mid-Day. The film is said to feature an epic dance face-off between the two actors, which will be a major attraction of the project. A source stated that the final cut of the film will be ready by Sunday. The movie will release on Christmas 2025.
Dance-off details
Meanwhile, work on the background score is on
The source added that the dance face-off was shot in the last leg of the film. "The leading ladies will have two separate singers singing for them." "The background score for Alpha is still being composed. Quite some revision is being done for the action bits in the movie."
Star cast
Know more about 'Alpha'
Apart from Bhatt and Sharvari, Alpha also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film will also feature a cameo by Hrithik Roshan's spy character Kabir Dhaliwal. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the movie is part of YRF's Spy Universe, which has previously given us hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Pathaan, and War.