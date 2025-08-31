'Ice Age 6' to hit theaters in February 2027

The sixth Ice Age film was announced back in November 2024, with Disney and 20th Century Animation confirming the return of series stars Ray Romano, John Leguizamo, Queen Latifah, Denis Leary, and Simon Pegg. The last film in the franchise, Collision Course (2016), grossed a whopping $408.5 million worldwide, per Variety. Since its debut in 2002, the Ice Age franchise has reportedly earned $3.2 billion globally through four main sequels, a spinoff film and a series of shorts on Disney+ .

Other announcements

Disney also announced new original film 'Hexed'

During the Destination D23 event, Disney also revealed the title of its next original film, Hexed. Directed by Josie Trinidad (Zootopia) and Jason Hand (Moana 2), this film will be produced by Roy Conli and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones. The official synopsis for Hexed describes it as a story about an awkward teenage boy and his Type-A mom who discover that their unusual traits may be magical powers.