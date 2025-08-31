'Political stuff...': Why 'Harry Potter' director won't return to franchise

Chris Columbus, the director of the first two Harry Potter films, has ruled out any possibility of returning to the franchise. In a recent interview with The Times of London, he cited "political stuff" surrounding author J.K. Rowling 's controversial views on the trans community as a major hurdle. "It's never going to happen," he said when asked about directing another Harry Potter project. "It's gotten so complicated with all the political stuff."

Cast dynamics Columbus's take on cast's differing views Notably, Columbus previously stated that he wanted to direct a film adaptation of the stage show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, using the original ensemble. Explaining why this can't happen now, he said, "Everyone [actor] has their opinion, which is different from [Rowling's] opinion." He also revealed that he hasn't spoken to Rowling in about a decade but maintains close contact with franchise stars like Daniel Radcliffe. "I have a great relationship with all the kids in the cast."

Past remarks 'Nothing left for me to do...' This isn't the first time Columbus has expressed disinterest in returning to the franchise. At the London premiere of Netflix's Thursday Murder Club, he told Variety that audiences have seen "my version" and there's "nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter." He also called Rowling's comments against trans identity "very sad."