'Political stuff...': Why 'Harry Potter' director won't return to franchise
What's the story
Chris Columbus, the director of the first two Harry Potter films, has ruled out any possibility of returning to the franchise. In a recent interview with The Times of London, he cited "political stuff" surrounding author J.K. Rowling's controversial views on the trans community as a major hurdle. "It's never going to happen," he said when asked about directing another Harry Potter project. "It's gotten so complicated with all the political stuff."
Cast dynamics
Columbus's take on cast's differing views
Notably, Columbus previously stated that he wanted to direct a film adaptation of the stage show, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, using the original ensemble. Explaining why this can't happen now, he said, "Everyone [actor] has their opinion, which is different from [Rowling's] opinion." He also revealed that he hasn't spoken to Rowling in about a decade but maintains close contact with franchise stars like Daniel Radcliffe. "I have a great relationship with all the kids in the cast."
Past remarks
'Nothing left for me to do...'
This isn't the first time Columbus has expressed disinterest in returning to the franchise. At the London premiere of Netflix's Thursday Murder Club, he told Variety that audiences have seen "my version" and there's "nothing left for me to do in the world of Potter." He also called Rowling's comments against trans identity "very sad."
Series adaptation
HBO developing 'Harry Potter' series
Meanwhile, HBO is set to adapt the Wizarding World into a television series with showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod. Last year, HBO chief Casey Bloys assured reporters that Rowling was "very, very involved in the process of selecting the writer and the director" for this new venture. He added that her controversial trans views "haven't affected the casting or hiring of writers or production staff."