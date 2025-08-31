Next Article
Allu Kanakaratnam (94) passes away; Chiranjeevi fulfills her eye donation wish
Allu Kanakaratnam Garu, the respected figure in the Konidela-Allu family and mother of producer Allu Aravind, passed away early Saturday at age 94 due to age-related health issues.
Her loss is deeply felt by her family and the Telugu film community.
Megastar Chiranjeevi shared his condolences online and helped fulfill her wish to donate her eyes.
Kanakaratnam was married to veteran actor Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah and was considered the heart of a family that has shaped Telugu cinema for three generations.
Known for her warmth and values, she was seen as a guiding force behind some of the industry's biggest names.
Honoring her eye donation wish reflects the family's commitment to giving back—even during tough times.