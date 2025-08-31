Allu Kanakaratnam (94) passes away; Chiranjeevi fulfills her eye donation wish

Kanakaratnam was married to veteran actor Allu Ramalingaiah

Kanakaratnam was married to veteran actor Padma Shri Allu Ramalingaiah and was considered the heart of a family that has shaped Telugu cinema for three generations.

Known for her warmth and values, she was seen as a guiding force behind some of the industry's biggest names.

Honoring her eye donation wish reflects the family's commitment to giving back—even during tough times.