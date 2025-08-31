'Baaghi 4' trailer out: Film inspired by this Tamil thriller

Plot and cast of 'Baaghi 4'

Baaghi 4 follows a man caught in the aftermath of a major accident, struggling to prove his girlfriend is real—a plot lifted straight from its Tamil source.

Tiger Shroff leads an impressive cast including Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa.

With Sajid Nadiadwala and Rajat Arora sharing writing credits, the film continues Baaghi's tradition of turning South Indian hits into Bollywood blockbusters.