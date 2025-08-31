Next Article
'Baaghi 4' trailer out: Film inspired by this Tamil thriller
The Baaghi 4 trailer just landed on August 30, and fans are buzzing about its roots. This time, the action-packed franchise takes inspiration from the 2013 Tamil thriller Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu.
Making his Bollywood debut, director A Harsha brings his unique vision to the film.
Plot and cast of 'Baaghi 4'
Baaghi 4 follows a man caught in the aftermath of a major accident, struggling to prove his girlfriend is real—a plot lifted straight from its Tamil source.
Tiger Shroff leads an impressive cast including Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, and Sonam Bajwa.
With Sajid Nadiadwala and Rajat Arora sharing writing credits, the film continues Baaghi's tradition of turning South Indian hits into Bollywood blockbusters.