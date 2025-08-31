Karnataka to reclaim forest land allotted to Rajkumar's Abhimaan Studio
The Karnataka government is taking back the land once given to Abhimaan Studio, after the studio's heirs did not fulfill the development conditions attached to the land grant.
Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre shared that this plot, part of Turahalli State Forest since 1935 and allotted for a film studio in 1969, is being reclaimed because the family didn't follow through on promised development.
Balakrishna's family tried selling parts of the property
Since Balakrishna's heirs tried selling parts of the property without meeting their commitments, officials are stepping in.
The plan is to possibly turn this reclaimed space into a botanical garden—something Bengaluru could really use more of.
This move also lines up with a Supreme Court order from May 2025 that called for reviewing forest lands used for non-forest purposes.