'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser reveals new Avengers, includes Professor X, Cyclops
Marvel Studios and Disney just revealed the first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday at Destination D23. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, currently filming in London, called this their most ambitious Marvel project yet.
The teaser is a rapid-fire montage of MCU heroes delivering classic lines from earlier films.
Shuri leads with her iconic 'Yibambe!'
The footage kicks off with Thor's rallying cry and Sam Wilson's Captain America talking about unity.
We see Shuri, Ant-Man, Yelena, and Falcon as part of the "new Avengers," plus surprise appearances from X-Men leaders Professor X and Cyclops, along with Reed Richards from Fantastic Four.
It all builds up to Shuri leading everyone with her powerful "Yibambe!"—a shout for collective strength.
Update from Paul Rudd and behind-the-scenes peek
Fans also got a peek behind the scenes—including an update from Paul Rudd that highlights the movie's team spirit.
Excitement builds for its December 2026 release.