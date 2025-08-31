Famous Studio to be replaced by luxury apartments
Famous Studio, a landmark for film lovers in Mahalaxmi since 1943, is saying goodbye.
The iconic spot will be replaced by a 69-floor residential tower after its owners teamed up with K Raheja Corp.
This marks the end of nearly 80 years of movie-making history at the site.
The new project will rise on Dr E Moses Road, offering three- and four-bedroom apartments from floors 9 to 66, with sweeping views of the Mahalaxmi Race Course and Arabian Sea.
Plus, it's just a short walk from Science Museum Metro Station and will be within 500 meters of the Science Museum Metro Station, with potential future direct connectivity.
After three years of talks, the joint venture is almost official. Demolition is likely to take place before Christmas 2025.
With this being K Raheja Corp's third big project in Mahalaxmi, the area is quickly turning into a hotspot for luxury living.