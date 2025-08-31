Next Article
NMACC's 'India Weekend' in NYC postponed
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) has hit pause on its much-awaited India Weekend event in New York City, which was set for September 12.
Organizers cited "unforeseen circumstances" for the postponement.
The event was meant to bring together top Indian artists, designers, and performers to celebrate India's vibrant culture.
Nita Ambani reassures ticket holders, shares other details
NMACC founder Nita Ambani reassured everyone that this is only a temporary delay and not a cancelation. All ticket holders will get full refunds.
She thanked artists, guests, and partners for their support and emphasized that NMACC is still committed to sharing Indian culture with the world—just at a later date.