Pakistan down UAE in 2nd match of T20I tri-series: Stats

Pakistan have defeated the United Arab Emirates by 31 runs in the second match of a T20 International tri-series at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The victory comes after Pakistan's impressive 39-run win over Afghanistan in the series opener on Friday. Pakistan scored 207/10 in their 20 overs with fifties from Saim Ayub and Hasan Nawaz. In response, UAE were 76/5 at one stage before Asif Khan's majestic 77 brought some life into the game. Hasan Ali bagged a three-fer for Pakistan.

Summary Summary of the contest Pakistan saw Ayub smash 69 runs, while Nawaz also chipped in with a valuable contribution of 56 runs. These two played key roles in helping the team get to a challenging score. Junaid Siddique and Saghir Khan bagged three wickets each. In response, Pakistan had UAE under the cosh at one stage before Asif provided fireworks for the home side. He added 54 runs alongside Dhruv Parashar before being dismissed in the 20th over.

Duo Ayub and Nawaz shine Pakistan lost opener Sahibzada Farhan early on (9/1). Ayub was on song and kept the scoreboard moving. He scored the bulk of runs in a 29-run stand alongside Fakhar Zaman and 34 runs with Salman Agha. He then former a 30-run stand with Nawaz before perishing. Nawaz took over and played several big shots. He fell in the 16th over with Pakistan at 161/5.

Ayub 4th T20I fifty for Ayub Ayub's 69 came from 38 balls. He hit 7 fours and 4 sixes. Playing his 38th T20I, he has raced to 788 runs from 36 innings at 23.17. This was his 4th T20I fifty. As per ESPNcricinfo, Ayub owns 2,761 runs in T20s. He averages 26.54 with his strike rate being 141.66. This was his 18th T20 fifty.

Hasan Nawaz hammers his 9th fifty-plus score in T20s Nawaz managed 56 runs from 26 balls. He belted two fours and six sixes. He struck at 215.38. Playing his 49th T20 match, Nawaz has 1,295 runs at 30.83. This was his 7th fifty (100s: 2). 404 of his T20 runs have come for Pakistan in T20Is (50s: 2, 100s: 1). He averages 28.85 with his strike rate being 174-plus.

Information Junaid races to 99 T20I scalps for UAE Junaid Siddique bagged 3/49 from 4 overs. He has raced to 99 T20I wickets for UAE at 20.66. This was his 72nd appearance. Saghir Khan managed 3/44 from his 4 overs. In 7 T20Is, he owns 12 wickets at 16.83.

Asif Asif hits 77 in 50th T20I for UAE Asif smashed a 35-ball 77 for UAE. He hit six sixes and six fours. His strike rate was 220. Playing his 50th match for UAE in T20Is, Asif raced to 1,250 runs at 31.25. He hammered his 6th fifty. He has raced to 81 sixes in T20Is in addition to owning 77 fours.