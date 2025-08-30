'Fallout' Season 2 release date announced at Gamescom

Season 2 dives deeper into the post-apocalyptic world

Season 2 dives even deeper into Fallout's wild universe.

Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins return as Lucy and The Ghoul, heading to New Vegas to find Lucy's father and uncover the truth about how the nuclear war began.

Justin Theroux joins as Robert House, and yes—the Deathclaw appears for more suspense.

Expect a closer look at The Ghoul's life before the bombs fell and what really caused the nuclear disaster.