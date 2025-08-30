Next Article
'Fallout' Season 2 release date announced at Gamescom
Get ready—Fallout Season 2 lands on Amazon Prime Video December 17, 2025.
Announced at Gamescom, the new season brings back the post-apocalyptic world fans love, with eight weekly episodes and multiple language options.
OTTplay Premium users can also stream it as soon as it's out.
Season 2 dives deeper into the post-apocalyptic world
Season 2 dives even deeper into Fallout's wild universe.
Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins return as Lucy and The Ghoul, heading to New Vegas to find Lucy's father and uncover the truth about how the nuclear war began.
Justin Theroux joins as Robert House, and yes—the Deathclaw appears for more suspense.
Expect a closer look at The Ghoul's life before the bombs fell and what really caused the nuclear disaster.