Sanju Surendran's 'Khidki Gaav' to premiere at Busan International Film Festival Entertainment Aug 30, 2025

Sanju Surendran's film If on a Winter's Night (Khidki Gaav) is all set to premiere at the Busan International Film Festival this September.

Featured in the Asia Vision section, the movie explores love and ambition against the vibrant backdrop of Delhi, offering a fresh take on city life.