Sanju Surendran's 'Khidki Gaav' to premiere at Busan International Film Festival
Sanju Surendran's film If on a Winter's Night (Khidki Gaav) is all set to premiere at the Busan International Film Festival this September.
Featured in the Asia Vision section, the movie explores love and ambition against the vibrant backdrop of Delhi, offering a fresh take on city life.
Crew and cast of the film
Executive produced by Payal Kapadia and shot by award-winning cinematographer Manesh Madhavan, Khidki Gaav dives into Delhi's Khirki village—where ancient temples meet modern malls.
With a screenplay by Rekha Raj and a cast including Roshan Abdul Rahoof and Bhanupriya, it highlights how old and new blend together in today's urban India.