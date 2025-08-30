'Wednesday' S02 Part 2 on Netflix this week: Details Entertainment Aug 30, 2025

Ready for more spooky fun? Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 lands on Netflix this Wednesday, with Jenna Ortega returning as Wednesday Addams.

Indian viewers can start streaming at 12:30pm IST.

The story picks up right where Part 1 left off—Wednesday is dealing with disturbing visions about her friend Enid and gets caught up in a new mystery involving a serial killer.