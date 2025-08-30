'Bigg Boss 19': Kunickaa-Abhishek's food fight turns into a brawl Entertainment Aug 30, 2025

On the latest Bigg Boss 19 episode, things got heated when captain Kunickaa Sadanand refused to give contestant Abhishek Bajaj his food, leading to a confrontation in the house.

Viewers weren't impressed—many compared her to a principal.

Still, Abhishek lightened the mood by jokingly running off with the food anyway.