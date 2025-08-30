Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19': Kunickaa-Abhishek's food fight turns into a brawl
On the latest Bigg Boss 19 episode, things got heated when captain Kunickaa Sadanand refused to give contestant Abhishek Bajaj his food, leading to a confrontation in the house.
Viewers weren't impressed—many compared her to a principal.
Still, Abhishek lightened the mood by jokingly running off with the food anyway.
Meet the contestants of 'Bigg Boss 19'
This season features 16 contestants from all sorts of backgrounds—like singer Amaal Mallik, TV stars Ashnoor Kaur and Zeishan Quadri, influencer Mridul Tiwari, model Natalia Janoszek, and Bhojpuri actor Neelam Giri.
Their mix keeps drama levels high and fans hooked as new twists unfold every episode.