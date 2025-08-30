Next Article
Indie actor Tannishtha Chatterjee reveals stage 4 cancer diagnosis
Acclaimed indie film actor Tannishtha Chatterjee has announced she's been diagnosed with Stage 4 oligometastatic cancer.
She opened up about her ongoing treatment on social media, expressing gratitude for all the support and love coming her way during this tough chapter.
Explaining the stage of cancer
Oligometastatic cancer means the disease has spread, but only to a few spots—usually less than five.
Doctors say this stage can still offer hope, thanks to new tech like Next-Generation Sequencing that helps personalize treatment plans.
A team approach using surgery, targeted radiation, and systemic therapy is making a real difference in outcomes for patients like Chatterjee.