India on course to meet 4.4% fiscal deficit target

India is on course to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.4% for FY26, Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur has said. The assurance comes despite some temporary mismatches in monthly numbers. Thakur attributed the growth to strong economic fundamentals, robust government capital expenditure (capex), and positive private consumption trends.

Target assurance Fiscal deficit numbers may not give correct picture Thakur addressed concerns over the government's ability to meet its fiscal deficit target of 4.4% for FY26. She said that the quarter-by-quarter or month-by-month assessments of fiscal deficit numbers may not give a correct picture due to temporal mismatches on the receipt and expenditure side. "On the overall fiscal deficit numbers, our assessment so far is that we will be able to achieve the target," she told PTI in an interview.

Fiscal projection Government projects fiscal deficit of 4.4% of GDP The Indian government has projected a fiscal deficit of 4.4% of GDP, or ₹15.69 lakh crore, for FY26. Thakur stressed that the fundamentals of the economy are strong and private consumption numbers are showing positive movement. She also highlighted that gross capital formation numbers indicate strong public and private capex with expectations of stability in the coming quarters.