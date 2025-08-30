This supply chain company wants to raise ₹2,400cr via IPO

Leap India, a supply chain solution and pallet rental company backed by global investment firm KKR, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) . The company plans to raise ₹2,400 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) . The IPO will consist of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component worth ₹2,000 crore by its promoters.

Share sale OFS to include significant shareholding by KKR The share sale under the OFS will be led by Vertical Holdings II, which is owned and controlled by KKR Asia Pacific Infrastructure Holdings II (KAPH II). It plans to sell shares worth ₹1,998.6 crore. KIA EBT Scheme 3 (acting through its trustee Catalyst Trusteeship) will also sell shares worth ₹1.38 crore as part of the offer-for-sale.

Funding details Company may raise ₹80cr in pre-IPO round Mumbai-based Leap India is considering raising up to ₹80 crore in a pre-IPO round. This would reduce the size of the fresh issue accordingly. The company has a shareholding structure where promoters Vertical Holdings II and Sunu Mathew hold 95.28% stake, while public shareholders including Sixth Sense India, First Bridge India, and Madhurima International hold the remaining 4.79%.