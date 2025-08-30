'Karate Kid: Legends' now on Netflix: How to watch

Plot and voice cast (Hindi)

The film follows Li Fong (Wang), a young kung fu prodigy who moves to New York after a family tragedy, moving with his mother.

He joins a local karate tournament with help from his old kung fu master Mr. Han (Chan) and karate legend Daniel LaRusso (Macchio).

Fun fact: Jackie Chan did all his own stunts at age 71!

For Hindi viewers, Ajay Devgn voices Mr. Han and his son Yug Devgn voices Li Fong—making it extra special for Indian fans.