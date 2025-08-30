Next Article
'Karate Kid: Legends' now on Netflix: How to watch
Karate Kid: Legends, the 2025 sequel to the 2010 film and follow-up to Cobra Kai, just landed on Netflix.
Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, it stars Jackie Chan, Ben Wang, and Ralph Macchio.
You can stream it in English, Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu—so plenty of ways to watch.
Plot and voice cast (Hindi)
The film follows Li Fong (Wang), a young kung fu prodigy who moves to New York after a family tragedy, moving with his mother.
He joins a local karate tournament with help from his old kung fu master Mr. Han (Chan) and karate legend Daniel LaRusso (Macchio).
Fun fact: Jackie Chan did all his own stunts at age 71!
For Hindi viewers, Ajay Devgn voices Mr. Han and his son Yug Devgn voices Li Fong—making it extra special for Indian fans.