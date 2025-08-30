'Bigg Boss Malayalam 7': 5 wildcards enter, host addresses conflicts

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7, hosted by Mohanlal, is shaking things up with five new wildcard entries: actor Jishin Mohan, influencer Mastani, digital creator Praveen P (Marketing Mallu), actress and architect Ved Lakshmi, and content creator Akash Sabu (Sabumon). The house now has 21 contestants—and actor Bala is rumored to join soon.

No eliminations this week On August 29, Mohanlal told the housemates there would be no eliminations this week because of Onam.

He also addressed recent drama between Gizelle and Anumol, who both landed a two-hour in-house jail stint as a way to cool things down.

Mohanlal's advice to Aryan Mohanlal urged Aryan to dial back his behavior and reminded everyone to focus on making the show fun instead of picking fights.

With more contestants and the host stepping in on conflicts, this season is looking extra competitive.