Tara Sutaria confirms relationship with Veer Pahariya
Tara Sutaria has finally made it official with Veer Pahariya!
She shared sweet pictures of the two celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi together, both dressed in traditional outfits.
This post confirmed months of dating rumors that started when they were first spotted at the airport earlier this year.
Talking about her relationship on a podcast, Tara said, "I'm very happy right now! Yes! I'm elated, over the moon."
On the work front, she recently appeared in AP Dhillon's music video Thodi Si Daaru and starred in last year's film Apurva.
Veer just made his acting debut alongside Akshay Kumar in Sky Force.