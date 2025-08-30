'Love Insurance Kompany' teaser: Pradeep-Krithi's sci-fi rom-com explores love, technology Entertainment Aug 30, 2025

The first teaser for Love Insurance Kompany is here, giving a peek into a futuristic 2040 where tech and love mix in unexpected ways.

Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty team up for the first time—he's shown reflecting on love at first sight from a hospital bed, while she wishes for something truly genuine.