'Love Insurance Kompany' teaser: Pradeep-Krithi's sci-fi rom-com explores love, technology
The first teaser for Love Insurance Kompany is here, giving a peek into a futuristic 2040 where tech and love mix in unexpected ways.
Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty team up for the first time—he's shown reflecting on love at first sight from a hospital bed, while she wishes for something truly genuine.
Teaser filled with robots, high-tech gadgets
Robots and high-tech gadgets fill the screen, but there are also fun nods to Rajinikanth with fictional posters.
The music—Anirudh Ravichander's Enakenna Yaarum Illaye—brings some old-school charm to all the sci-fi visuals.
Produced by Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studios, this Tamil rom-com showcases a unique blend of futuristic elements and cultural references.
Film to hit theaters on October 17
Mark your calendars: Love Insurance Kompany hits theaters on October 17, 2025, just in time for Diwali.
Interestingly, Pradeep's other movie Dude is also aiming for a Diwali release, so fans might have some tough choices ahead!