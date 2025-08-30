'Human GPS' killed in J&K encounter last week
One of the two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector last week has been identified as Bagu Khan, also known as "human GPS." Khan was wanted by security forces for decades for his involvement in over 100 infiltration bids since 1995. He was associated with the terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen and had detailed knowledge of all infiltration routes, which he used to facilitate these attempts without detection.
Khan, also known as "Samundar Chacha," was killed on August 23 when security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC). The Army said alert troops noticed suspicious movement and challenged the infiltrators, leading to a gunfight. During the exchange of fire, Khan and another terrorist were neutralized by security forces.
The Indian Army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps confirmed the encounter on X. They said, "Based on intelligence provided by Jammu and Kashmir Police regarding a likely infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Gurez Sector." The troops responded with effective fire, neutralizing two terrorists during this operation.