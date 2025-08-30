Khan was associated with Hizbul Mujahideen

'Human GPS' killed in J&K encounter last week

By Snehil Singh 06:31 pm Aug 30, 202506:31 pm

What's the story

One of the two terrorists killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez sector last week has been identified as Bagu Khan, also known as "human GPS." Khan was wanted by security forces for decades for his involvement in over 100 infiltration bids since 1995. He was associated with the terrorist group Hizbul Mujahideen and had detailed knowledge of all infiltration routes, which he used to facilitate these attempts without detection.