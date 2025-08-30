PM Modi arrives in China for SCO Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Tianjin, China, on Saturday for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.
This is his first trip to China since 2018, following a tense period after the 2020 Galwan clash.
World leaders—including China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin—are attending.
Modi's visit to focus on India-China ties
Modi's visit is aimed at easing India-China tensions and exploring common ground on security, trade, and regional issues.
He was welcomed with cheers from the Indian community and cultural performances by Chinese artists trained in Indian music and dance, which can be seen as a small but meaningful gesture toward better ties.
Meetings with Xi and Putin are expected to shape future partnerships at a time when global politics are shifting fast.