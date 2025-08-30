Maharashtra man posts condolence message for wife before murdering her

In a shocking incident in Sonapur Tanda village of Maharashtra 's Parbhani district, Vijay Rathod (35) allegedly killed his wife Vidya with a sharp weapon on Thursday. The attack took place around 3:30pm when Vidya was at her father's farm. Rathod reportedly struck her chest, stomach, and back with the weapon, inflicting 10-12 injuries.

Medical confirmation Murder premeditated, says police After the attack, Vidya was rushed to Jintur Rural Hospital but was declared dead by the medical officer on duty. The police suspect that the murder was premeditated, as Vijay had posted a condolence message with his wife's photo on his WhatsApp status just three days before the incident. This detail has led investigators to believe that there may have been prior planning involved in this tragic event.

Domestic strife Know more about couple's relationship The couple had been married for around 13-14 years and had two children—a son and a daughter. However, they often quarreled as Vijay suspected Vidya's character. After one such argument, Vidya had moved to her parents' house. On Thursday, the day of the incident, Vijay confronted Vidya at her father's farm, leading to a heated argument before he allegedly fatally stabbed her.