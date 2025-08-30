Worry about social stigma shouldn't prevent justice: Delhi HC

Court's stand on victim dignity

Justice Girish Kathpalia made it clear that society should place stigma on perpetrators—not victims—of sexual crimes.

He also dismissed claims that the victim's parents had settled things, pointing out only the minor can forgive under certain legal rules.

The accused is currently missing and has been declared a proclaimed offender.

Observers say the court's move sends a strong signal that protecting victims' dignity matters as much as pursuing justice.