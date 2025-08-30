Worry about social stigma shouldn't prevent justice: Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court has refused to quash a rape case from 2024 involving a minor, where the accused allegedly blackmailed her into a physical relationship by making her video.
The court said worries about social stigma should not prevent justice, emphasizing that stigma belongs with the perpetrator, not the victim.
Court's stand on victim dignity
Justice Girish Kathpalia made it clear that society should place stigma on perpetrators—not victims—of sexual crimes.
He also dismissed claims that the victim's parents had settled things, pointing out only the minor can forgive under certain legal rules.
The accused is currently missing and has been declared a proclaimed offender.
Observers say the court's move sends a strong signal that protecting victims' dignity matters as much as pursuing justice.