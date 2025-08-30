Husband kills wife days after posting her death news
In Parbhani district, Maharashtra, Vijay Rathod (35) allegedly murdered his wife Vidya on August 28, 2025—just three days after sharing a condolence post with her photo on WhatsApp.
The attack happened while Vidya was working at her father's farm.
Rathod has been booked and faces charges of murder and cruelty under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Mother, brother-in-law also face charges
Police believe the murder was planned, since Rathod had already posted a condolence message for Vidya before she died.
Ongoing arguments over trust issues led Vidya to stay with her parents for a while before the attack.
Rathod's mother and brother are also facing charges related to harassment and financial demands from Vidya's family.
The couple leaves behind a 12-year-old son and a younger daughter, as investigations into the family's involvement continue.