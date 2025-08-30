Husband kills wife days after posting her death news

Mother, brother-in-law also face charges

Police believe the murder was planned, since Rathod had already posted a condolence message for Vidya before she died.

Ongoing arguments over trust issues led Vidya to stay with her parents for a while before the attack.

Rathod's mother and brother are also facing charges related to harassment and financial demands from Vidya's family.

The couple leaves behind a 12-year-old son and a younger daughter, as investigations into the family's involvement continue.