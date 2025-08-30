Next Article
Karnataka: 17-year-old girl gives birth in school toilet
A 17-year-old girl gave birth to a baby boy in the toilet of her government-run residential school in Karnataka's Shahapur taluk on August 27, 2025.
Her classmates found her in labor and quickly called for help.
Police say she was full-term after allegedly being sexually assaulted.
Thankfully, both she and her newborn are stable now.
Man booked under POCSO Act
Police have identified and booked a 28-year-old man under the POCSO Act, while the school principal, hostel warden, staff nurse, and even the girl's brother face charges for not reporting her condition sooner.
The education society has suspended these staff members for failing to act.
The girl will get counseling once she's ready.