Karnataka: 17-year-old girl gives birth in school toilet India Aug 30, 2025

A 17-year-old girl gave birth to a baby boy in the toilet of her government-run residential school in Karnataka's Shahapur taluk on August 27, 2025.

Her classmates found her in labor and quickly called for help.

Police say she was full-term after allegedly being sexually assaulted.

Thankfully, both she and her newborn are stable now.