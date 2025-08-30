Maratha reservation stir: Manoj Jarange's hunger strike enters 2nd day

Jarange demands 10% OBC quota for Marathas

Jarange is demanding a 10% OBC quota for Marathas by officially recognizing them as Kunbis.

He's frustrated with the government's approach and says their representative doesn't have real authority to make changes.

Meanwhile, protesters are braving rain and shortages of food and water at Azad Maidan.

Jarange has accused city officials of blocking supplies, though the BMC has tried to improve conditions by adding gravel and more sanitation facilities.