Maratha reservation stir: Manoj Jarange's hunger strike enters 2nd day
Maratha leader Manoj Jarange is on his second day of a hunger strike at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, pushing for reservations in education and government jobs for the Maratha community.
Talks with the Maharashtra government hit a dead end on Saturday, so the protest is still very much alive.
Jarange demands 10% OBC quota for Marathas
Jarange is demanding a 10% OBC quota for Marathas by officially recognizing them as Kunbis.
He's frustrated with the government's approach and says their representative doesn't have real authority to make changes.
Meanwhile, protesters are braving rain and shortages of food and water at Azad Maidan.
Jarange has accused city officials of blocking supplies, though the BMC has tried to improve conditions by adding gravel and more sanitation facilities.