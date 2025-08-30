'Crime' Nandakumar arrested for obscene post about Kerala CM India Aug 30, 2025

T.P. Nandakumar, better known as "Crime" Nandakumar, has landed in trouble again after Cyber Crime police booked him for posting an obscene video about Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The video, shared on August 29, 2025, via Facebook and YouTube, allegedly links the CM to a woman involved in a major scam.