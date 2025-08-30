Next Article
'Crime' Nandakumar arrested for obscene post about Kerala CM
T.P. Nandakumar, better known as "Crime" Nandakumar, has landed in trouble again after Cyber Crime police booked him for posting an obscene video about Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.
The video, shared on August 29, 2025, via Facebook and YouTube, allegedly links the CM to a woman involved in a major scam.
Nandakumar previously arrested for similar offense
Police have filed charges under laws covering provocation and sharing obscene content online.
This isn't Nandakumar's first run-in with the law; back in December 2022 he was arrested for allegedly defaming the CM over the SilverLine rail project.
In this case, police discovered the video during cyber patrolling.