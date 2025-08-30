Tuition fees in MP private colleges hiked by up to 250%

Nursing course fees shot up from ₹19,500-68,100 in 2021

B.Tech and MBA programs now cost between ₹16 lakh and ₹21 lakh.

With weak enforcement of fee regulations, students from less privileged backgrounds are being pushed toward debt or dropping out, highlighting the urgent need for stricter oversight.