Tuition fees in MP private colleges hiked by up to 250%
Private universities in Madhya Pradesh have hiked tuition fees by up to 250% between 2021 and 2025—way above the AFRC's allowed 15% increase.
Students and parents are protesting, worried that higher education is getting out of reach for many.
Nursing course fees shot up from ₹19,500-68,100 in 2021 to ₹2.49 lakh by 2025.
B.Tech and MBA programs now cost between ₹16 lakh and ₹21 lakh.
With weak enforcement of fee regulations, students from less privileged backgrounds are being pushed toward debt or dropping out, highlighting the urgent need for stricter oversight.