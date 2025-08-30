Next Article
Teacher arrested for asking student to go to hotel with him
A teacher in Parikshitgarh, Uttar Pradesh was arrested after allegedly asking a Class 7 student to go to a hotel with him.
The student told her family, who reported it to the police.
The teacher, Anurag, now faces charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and for making threats.
Teacher suspended, parents worried about safety of kids
The school has suspended Anurag for two months while police investigate.
Parents are understandably worried about their kids' safety at school.
This isn't the first time something like this has happened—last year in Punjab, another teacher was booked under POCSO for misconduct involving a 12-year-old student.
Incidents like these highlight why strong measures are needed to keep students safe in schools.